* Japan now has good chance of "true dawn" - Nakaso
* Adds wages seen rising due to tight job market
* Japan only half-way in meeting price goal - Nakaso
(Adds quotes, details)
By Jonathan Spicer
NEW YORK, Feb 27 The Bank of Japan's commitment
to achieving its 2 percent price target is "unshakable," its
deputy governor said on Friday, signalling that he has no
intention of watering down the goal despite a slowdown in
inflation driven by slumping oil prices.
BOJ Deputy Governor Hiroshi Nakaso said Japan now has a good
chance of witnessing a "true dawn" with the economy emerging
from the hit from last year's consumption tax hike and now back
on a sustained growth path.
Long-term inflation expectations in Japan, which have long
hovered around zero to 1 percent, have recently gathered
momentum and tightening labor market conditions are expected to
lead to wage increases, he said.
"Despite the lingering deflationary concerns, green shoots
can increasingly be observed with regard to wage and inflation
expectations," Nakaso said at a New York conference gathering
some of the world's top central bankers.
But he stressed that Japan was only half-way in meeting the
BOJ's price target as firmly anchoring inflation expectations at
2 percent required continued efforts down the road.
"As evidenced by the expansion of QQE (quantitative and
qualitative easing) last October, the BOJ's commitment to
achieving the price stability target of 2 percent is
unshakable," Nakaso said, reiterating the BOJ's resolve to ease
monetary policy further if needed to ensure the achievement of
its target.
Nakaso said that while it was premature to discuss an exit
strategy for QQE, the BOJ and the European Central Bank will
learn a lot from the Federal Reserve in terms of unwinding its
balance sheet.
In deploying its "quantitative and qualitative easing" (QQE)
policy in April 2013, the BOJ pledged to double base money via
aggressive asset purchases to hit 2 percent inflation in roughly
two years in a country mired in 15 years of deflation.
The central bank expanded QQE in October last year but
slumping oil prices and weak household spending have pushed
consumer inflation near zero.
Many analysts doubt the BOJ will meet its pledge of hitting
2 percent inflation in the fiscal year beginning in April and
some, including prominent academics, have called for lowering
the price target or watering down the time-frame for hitting it.
(Additional reporting by Leika Kihara in Tokyo, editing by G
Crosse and Chizu Nomiyama)