TOKYO, Aug 20 An auction of 40-year Japanese government bonds on Tuesday produced a highest accepted yield of 1.920 percent, with 22.5 percent of the bids accepted at that yield, the Ministry of Finance said. Details were as follows: Highest accepted yield 1.92 pct Coupon rate 1.9 pct Bids accepted at highest yield 22.5 pct Issue date Aug. 22, 2013 Maturity date March 20, 2053 For more information on Japanese government bond auction history, click on