TOKYO, Feb 25 An auction of 400 billion yen ($3.90 billion) 40-year Japanese government bonds on Tuesday produced a highest accepted yield of 1.725 percent, with 59.55 percent of the bids accepted at that yield, the Ministry of Finance said. Details were as follows: Highest accepted yield 1.725 pct Coupon rate 1.9 pct Bids accepted at highest yield 59.55 pct Issue date Feb. 27, 2014 Maturity date Mar. 20, 2053 For more information on Japanese government bond auction history, click on