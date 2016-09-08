TOKYO, Sept 8 Japan's Ministry of Finance is considering raising the amount of 40-year Japanese government bonds (JGBs) sold at each auction to 500 billion yen ($4.92 billion) from the current level of 400 billion yen, a senior ministry official said on Thursday.

The MOF floated the plan in a meeting with JGB primary dealers on Thursday and will make a formal decision after meeting with JGB investors on Friday, the official said.

The proposed increase in sales of 40-year bonds, the longest maturity Japan issues now, came as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe compiled plans to boost the economy, including state finance for large projects such as the construction of maglev railways.

The ministry plans to reduce sales of unpopular inflation-linked JGBs by 100 billion yen per auction instead to keep the total amount of annual JGBs issues to the market steady at 147 trillion yen this fiscal year, the official told reporters.

The MOF holds 40-year JGB auction every two months. The next auction is scheduled for Sept. 27.

($1 = 101.54 yen) (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)