TOKYO Aug 3 The yield on the 40-year Japanese
government bond rose to a 3-1/2-month high on Wednesday, a day
after the government said it planned to issue more bonds in that
maturity.
The 40-year JGB yield, rose 4.5 basis points
in late afternoon trade to 0.420 percent, its highest since
mid-April. Relatively illiquid, it had remained untraded for
most of the session.
Finance Minister Taro Aso told reporters after the
government's 13.5 trillion yen stimulus package was announced
that the ministry would consider 40-year debt in consultation
with market participants.
The Japanese government will issue several hundred billion
yen (several billion dollars) of 40-year-bonds as soon as
September to help fund the new stimulus measures, two people
with direct knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.
