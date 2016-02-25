BRIEF-Simon Property Group sells $1.35 billion of senior notes
* Simon property group inc - subsidiary has agreed to sell $600 million principal amount of its 2.625% senior notes due june 15, 2022
TOKYO Feb 25 An announcement of results to a two-year Japanese government bond auction has been delayed by an administrative glitch, the Ministry of Finance said Thursday.
The results of the 2.5 trillion yen ($22.27 billion) two-year sale were scheduled to be released at 0345 GMT (1245 JST). ($1 = 112.2800 yen) (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Kim Coghill)
ATHENS, May 23 More clarity is needed from international lenders on debt relief plans for Greece, a Greek government official said after an inconclusive meeting of euro zone finance ministers seeking a formula for debt restructuring and further aid to the country.