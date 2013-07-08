(This is an opinion piece by IFR columnist Jonathan Rogers)

By Jonathan Rogers

SINGAPORE, July 8 (IFR) - Despite its promising name, Japan's Samurai market has never been a debt arena to set the pulse racing. Established in 1970 and with its duck broken by the Asian Development Bank that year, the market has been characterised by high credit ratings, issuance from sovereigns, supranationals and large banks, and is best described as stodgy.

Countless times the prospect of a high-yield segment emerging from the Samurai market has been mooted, but that has always seemed the provenance of fantasists. One is tempted to summon up the lines of TS Eliot's Lovesong of J Alfred Prufrock."Do I dare to eat a peach?" Or in this case:"Do I dare to book a Double B?"

Actually the market did book its first Double B name of the year when Renault priced a ¥38bn two-year bond in early June. But for those who would like to regard that deal as breaking open the lower reaches of the credit curve among Japanese investors, the message is: think again. The carmaker got its paper away thanks to its ownership by Nissan, a Single A credit with household name status in Japan.

But in this era of Abenomics, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has taken a pugilistic stance towards anything that smacks of the intransigent and the lethargic. It must be time for Japanese investors to put to work the mountains of cash that have hitherto been parked in a bucket labelled "caution." The Bank of Japan is now buying ETFs as part of governor Haruhiko Kuroda's quantitative easing programme, surely as big an indicator of a new broom sweeping through Japan's risk-averse investment culture as you could find.

No doubt there will be many Japanese investors who point to the fact that the country didn't take a hit on sub-prime and the rinky-dink structures built around mortgage-backed securities as a vindication of their perennially cautious stance.

That, at least according to one official explanation, was because they didn't sufficiently understand the paperwork on the deals because of the complexity of the English language in which they were drafted. I might add to that: did anybody?

But the truth is that investors in US dollar high-yield bonds prior to the recent rout had booked handsome returns averaging around 9.5% per annum since 1983, versus 10% for equities.

That kind of return wouldn't go amiss as Abe and Kuroda attempt to reflate the Japanese economy.

There is the hope that things may be about to change. India's ICICI Bank is planning to tap the alternative yen-denominated onshore debt market for investment professionals known as the Pro-Bond market.

Alright, it's not a Samurai and ICICI is rated BBB-, one notch above junk status, but it's still a start. The bank is conducting non-deal roadshows this week in Tokyo in what will represent a litmus test of Japanese investors' willingness to take a step outside the status quo, if not a walk on the wild side.

The Pro-Bond market was established in 2011 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange with the aim of providing offshore issuers with an alternative to the Samurai, infamous as a forum of costly legal fees, voluminous Japanese paperwork and stringent disclosure, with semi-annual reporting mandatory.

The euroyen market offered an alternative for issuers, to the extent that it has knocked the Samurai market off its perch before. Samurais became almost an in-joke in the mid-to-late 1980s amongst London-based investment bankers who wrested all the business from their Tokyo-based peers.

Pro-Bond issuance should be cheaper and easier than bringing deals in the euroyen market, but it would be true to say that the platform has not been a stellar success. Just one deal, a ¥50bn two-year for ING, has been brought in Pro-Bond format.

But, hey, a market has to start somewhere, and it might just be that given their herd mentality, a successful print from ICICI will bring on a wave of other Indian banks to the Pro-Bond platform.

To watch this platform give the Samurai market a run for its money would be interesting enough in itself, but if low Triple B issuance from ICICI were to prepare the way for a true Double B standalone credit, well that would be very exciting.

Perhaps the signs of a thawing in Japanese investors' froideur when it comes to credit risk are already in place. Mexico, for example, which has relied in the past on a credit wrap from the Japan Bank for International Cooperation, is on the cusp of marketing a standalone Samurai.

And the big institutional investors such as Japan Post are rumoured to be contemplating big shifts out of their Japanese government bond holdings into riskier assets. Higher-yielding yen bonds would surely be a natural place to switch into, if only they existed outside the small size private placement realm.

Abe may well be embarking on a gamble that will yet backfire in spades, and I for one am deeply sceptical that he will achieve his goal of sparking both reflation and a dramatic recovery of the Japanese economy. But if he really has succeeded in creating a sense of urgency in Japan's buy-side, then an essential feature of the "new" Japanese financial landscape must surely be a meaningful high-yield bond market. (Reporting By Jonathan Rogers; editing by Steve Garton)