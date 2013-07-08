(This is an opinion piece by IFR columnist Jonathan Rogers)
SINGAPORE, July 8 (IFR) - Despite its promising name,
Japan's Samurai market has never been a debt arena to set the
pulse racing. Established in 1970 and with its duck broken by
the Asian Development Bank that year, the market has been
characterised by high credit ratings, issuance from sovereigns,
supranationals and large banks, and is best described as stodgy.
Countless times the prospect of a high-yield segment
emerging from the Samurai market has been mooted, but that has
always seemed the provenance of fantasists. One is tempted to
summon up the lines of TS Eliot's Lovesong of J Alfred
Prufrock."Do I dare to eat a peach?" Or in this case:"Do I dare
to book a Double B?"
Actually the market did book its first Double B name of the
year when Renault priced a ¥38bn two-year bond in early June.
But for those who would like to regard that deal as breaking
open the lower reaches of the credit curve among Japanese
investors, the message is: think again. The carmaker got its
paper away thanks to its ownership by Nissan, a Single A credit
with household name status in Japan.
But in this era of Abenomics, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has
taken a pugilistic stance towards anything that smacks of the
intransigent and the lethargic. It must be time for Japanese
investors to put to work the mountains of cash that have
hitherto been parked in a bucket labelled "caution." The Bank of
Japan is now buying ETFs as part of governor Haruhiko Kuroda's
quantitative easing programme, surely as big an indicator of a
new broom sweeping through Japan's risk-averse investment
culture as you could find.
No doubt there will be many Japanese investors who point to
the fact that the country didn't take a hit on sub-prime and the
rinky-dink structures built around mortgage-backed securities as
a vindication of their perennially cautious stance.
That, at least according to one official explanation, was
because they didn't sufficiently understand the paperwork on the
deals because of the complexity of the English language in which
they were drafted. I might add to that: did anybody?
But the truth is that investors in US dollar high-yield
bonds prior to the recent rout had booked handsome returns
averaging around 9.5% per annum since 1983, versus 10% for
equities.
That kind of return wouldn't go amiss as Abe and Kuroda
attempt to reflate the Japanese economy.
There is the hope that things may be about to change.
India's ICICI Bank is planning to tap the alternative
yen-denominated onshore debt market for investment professionals
known as the Pro-Bond market.
Alright, it's not a Samurai and ICICI is rated BBB-, one
notch above junk status, but it's still a start. The bank is
conducting non-deal roadshows this week in Tokyo in what will
represent a litmus test of Japanese investors' willingness to
take a step outside the status quo, if not a walk on the wild
side.
The Pro-Bond market was established in 2011 on the Tokyo
Stock Exchange with the aim of providing offshore issuers with
an alternative to the Samurai, infamous as a forum of costly
legal fees, voluminous Japanese paperwork and stringent
disclosure, with semi-annual reporting mandatory.
The euroyen market offered an alternative for issuers, to
the extent that it has knocked the Samurai market off its perch
before. Samurais became almost an in-joke in the mid-to-late
1980s amongst London-based investment bankers who wrested all
the business from their Tokyo-based peers.
Pro-Bond issuance should be cheaper and easier than bringing
deals in the euroyen market, but it would be true to say that
the platform has not been a stellar success. Just one deal, a
¥50bn two-year for ING, has been brought in Pro-Bond format.
But, hey, a market has to start somewhere, and it might just
be that given their herd mentality, a successful print from
ICICI will bring on a wave of other Indian banks to the Pro-Bond
platform.
To watch this platform give the Samurai market a run for its
money would be interesting enough in itself, but if low Triple B
issuance from ICICI were to prepare the way for a true Double B
standalone credit, well that would be very exciting.
Perhaps the signs of a thawing in Japanese investors'
froideur when it comes to credit risk are already in place.
Mexico, for example, which has relied in the past on a credit
wrap from the Japan Bank for International Cooperation, is on
the cusp of marketing a standalone Samurai.
And the big institutional investors such as Japan Post are
rumoured to be contemplating big shifts out of their Japanese
government bond holdings into riskier assets. Higher-yielding
yen bonds would surely be a natural place to switch into, if
only they existed outside the small size private placement
realm.
Abe may well be embarking on a gamble that will yet backfire
in spades, and I for one am deeply sceptical that he will
achieve his goal of sparking both reflation and a dramatic
recovery of the Japanese economy. But if he really has succeeded
in creating a sense of urgency in Japan's buy-side, then an
essential feature of the "new" Japanese financial landscape must
surely be a meaningful high-yield bond market.
