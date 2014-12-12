HONG KONG, Dec 12 (IFR) - Dutch lender Trading Cooperatieve
Centrale Raiffeisen-Boerenleenbank (Rabobank) priced
the Samurai market's first-ever Basel III-compliant Tier 2
bonds, but volatility in financial markets weakened investor
appetite for the new-style debt.
Rabobank's 10-year bullet began marketing on December 8 with
initial price guidance at 80bp-85bp over yen offer-side swaps,
which was aggressive considering that those levels represented a
negative premium at the tight end to the Dutch lender's 1bn
3.875% July 2023 T2s, which were trading at around 139bp on a
Z-spread at the time of marketing.
The initial guidance offered around 5bp-10bp of premium over
its US dollar-denominated December 2023s, said a banker on the
transaction.
But after updating guidance to 80bp-83bp, falling oil
prices, a stronger yen and downbeat domestic data began pushing
Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 index lower throughout the
marketing period. The risk averse tone was not ideal for selling
securities which could be wiped out if Rabobank was deemed
non-viable by its financial regulator.
Some investors were concerned because the risk-off sentiment
prompted Japanese 10-year swap rates to drop. A lower swap rate
also decreases the absolute coupon level for Samurai bonds.
Eventually, Rabobank and the leads decided to compensate for the
market volatility by revising final guidance to the wide end at
83bp.
The result was a ¥50.8bn Samurai that priced at par to yield
1.429% for a spread of 83bp over yen offer-side swaps. At that
level, the new Tier 2s were offering a generous premium for the
extra risk, considering that its ¥7.8bn 2024s that launched in
May were priced at 13bp over swaps.
"The final pricing allows people to essentially get a coupon
somewhat close to what they were expecting in the past few
days," said Kazuhide Tanaka, head of long term funding in Japan
for Rabobank. "We want to keep everyone happy and obviously, we
are a long-time player in the market so we were willing to price
in the middle of the marketing range as a concession to the
recent volatility."
Despite being hit by market volatility, the transaction was
able to plant a crucial benchmark for more subordinated debt to
come in the Samurai market, where investors have become
desperate for higher yielding credits and European banks are
eager to find new buyers for as much as 600bn in sub debt they
will need to issue under new regulations.
"We wanted to tap into our investor base here as we are in
the process of raising our capital ratios and buffers," said
Rabobank's Tanaka. "Given our presence in the Samurai market and
the fact that we have the largest amount of Samurai bonds
outstanding, it was natural as we tend to be the first."
Bankers are now expecting more European lenders to begin
populating the pipeline for Samurai T2s, with speculation that a
handful of deals will materialise next year.
More investors, such asset managers and life insurers who
did not receive internal approvals to buy T2s in time for Rabo's
deal, are also expected to add to demand for the yen securities.
"This deal shows that European issuers are able to achieve
funding in line with euro and US dollar levels so more and more
investors will study T2s from international banks," said a
banker on the deal. "But it will take time. Japanese investors
are infamous for being conservative."
The fact that Rabobank achieved a -2bp and 5bp premium
respectively over its euro and US dollar T2s will also make the
competitive funding levels attractive for prospective issuers as
well.
Rabobank began laying the groundwork for a Samurai Tier 2 by
meeting investors last November, but received a lukewarm
response from buyers who were unfamiliar with bail-in language.
The Dutch lender decided to wait for Japanese megabanks to issue
local subordinated debt first.
Japan's Deposit Insurance Law was also amended last year to
allow the government to inject capital into lenders before they
get to the point of non-viability, helping investors warm up to
the new products. This explicit support does not exist for
European banks in general.
The biggest challenge for subordinated Samurai issuers in
the future will be how to convince investors to buy debt that
can be wiped out entirely at the discretion of the regulator of
the issuer's home country. This is much less of a concern for
investors buying Japanese banks' yen sub debt.
"The rules are also different for each country, and there
are dozens of countries whose banks participate in Samurai each
fiscal year," said a banker.
In light of these considerations, some asset managers were
looking at a 100bp area spread for Rabo's new sub debt, said a
banker on the deal, although he added that these investors were
part of the minority and that most of the interest focused on
the 80bp area.
Yet bankers are optimistic that the attractive levels on
Samurai T2s will make it hard for domestic investors to ignore.
Mizuho Financial Group, which also priced a ¥50bn three-tranche
deal the same day as Rabobank, offered 40bp over JGBs for its
10-year notes. That is 62bp tighter than Rabobank's.
Rabobank's Tanaka is also hoping to take advantage of a more
constructive market for subordinated debt in the future.
"Hopefully in a couple years time we would like to return to
the market and issue again. By that time we hope at that time
that the market is a bit more mature and more in line with the
traditional Samurai marketing process."
Rabobank's bonds are expected to be rated A2/BBB+/A+.
Daiwa, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Mizuho, Nomura and
SMBC Nikko were the joint bookrunners.
(Reporting by Frances Yoon, editing by Daniel Stanton)