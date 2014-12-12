HONG KONG, Dec 12 (IFR) - Dutch lender Trading Cooperatieve Centrale Raiffeisen-Boerenleenbank (Rabobank) priced the Samurai market's first-ever Basel III-compliant Tier 2 bonds, but volatility in financial markets weakened investor appetite for the new-style debt.

Rabobank's 10-year bullet began marketing on December 8 with initial price guidance at 80bp-85bp over yen offer-side swaps, which was aggressive considering that those levels represented a negative premium at the tight end to the Dutch lender's 1bn 3.875% July 2023 T2s, which were trading at around 139bp on a Z-spread at the time of marketing.

The initial guidance offered around 5bp-10bp of premium over its US dollar-denominated December 2023s, said a banker on the transaction.

But after updating guidance to 80bp-83bp, falling oil prices, a stronger yen and downbeat domestic data began pushing Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 index lower throughout the marketing period. The risk averse tone was not ideal for selling securities which could be wiped out if Rabobank was deemed non-viable by its financial regulator.

Some investors were concerned because the risk-off sentiment prompted Japanese 10-year swap rates to drop. A lower swap rate also decreases the absolute coupon level for Samurai bonds. Eventually, Rabobank and the leads decided to compensate for the market volatility by revising final guidance to the wide end at 83bp.

The result was a ¥50.8bn Samurai that priced at par to yield 1.429% for a spread of 83bp over yen offer-side swaps. At that level, the new Tier 2s were offering a generous premium for the extra risk, considering that its ¥7.8bn 2024s that launched in May were priced at 13bp over swaps.

"The final pricing allows people to essentially get a coupon somewhat close to what they were expecting in the past few days," said Kazuhide Tanaka, head of long term funding in Japan for Rabobank. "We want to keep everyone happy and obviously, we are a long-time player in the market so we were willing to price in the middle of the marketing range as a concession to the recent volatility."

Despite being hit by market volatility, the transaction was able to plant a crucial benchmark for more subordinated debt to come in the Samurai market, where investors have become desperate for higher yielding credits and European banks are eager to find new buyers for as much as 600bn in sub debt they will need to issue under new regulations.

"We wanted to tap into our investor base here as we are in the process of raising our capital ratios and buffers," said Rabobank's Tanaka. "Given our presence in the Samurai market and the fact that we have the largest amount of Samurai bonds outstanding, it was natural as we tend to be the first."

Bankers are now expecting more European lenders to begin populating the pipeline for Samurai T2s, with speculation that a handful of deals will materialise next year.

More investors, such asset managers and life insurers who did not receive internal approvals to buy T2s in time for Rabo's deal, are also expected to add to demand for the yen securities.

"This deal shows that European issuers are able to achieve funding in line with euro and US dollar levels so more and more investors will study T2s from international banks," said a banker on the deal. "But it will take time. Japanese investors are infamous for being conservative."

The fact that Rabobank achieved a -2bp and 5bp premium respectively over its euro and US dollar T2s will also make the competitive funding levels attractive for prospective issuers as well.

Rabobank began laying the groundwork for a Samurai Tier 2 by meeting investors last November, but received a lukewarm response from buyers who were unfamiliar with bail-in language. The Dutch lender decided to wait for Japanese megabanks to issue local subordinated debt first.

Japan's Deposit Insurance Law was also amended last year to allow the government to inject capital into lenders before they get to the point of non-viability, helping investors warm up to the new products. This explicit support does not exist for European banks in general.

The biggest challenge for subordinated Samurai issuers in the future will be how to convince investors to buy debt that can be wiped out entirely at the discretion of the regulator of the issuer's home country. This is much less of a concern for investors buying Japanese banks' yen sub debt.

"The rules are also different for each country, and there are dozens of countries whose banks participate in Samurai each fiscal year," said a banker.

In light of these considerations, some asset managers were looking at a 100bp area spread for Rabo's new sub debt, said a banker on the deal, although he added that these investors were part of the minority and that most of the interest focused on the 80bp area.

Yet bankers are optimistic that the attractive levels on Samurai T2s will make it hard for domestic investors to ignore. Mizuho Financial Group, which also priced a ¥50bn three-tranche deal the same day as Rabobank, offered 40bp over JGBs for its 10-year notes. That is 62bp tighter than Rabobank's.

Rabobank's Tanaka is also hoping to take advantage of a more constructive market for subordinated debt in the future.

"Hopefully in a couple years time we would like to return to the market and issue again. By that time we hope at that time that the market is a bit more mature and more in line with the traditional Samurai marketing process."

Rabobank's bonds are expected to be rated A2/BBB+/A+.

Daiwa, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Mizuho, Nomura and SMBC Nikko were the joint bookrunners. (Reporting by Frances Yoon, editing by Daniel Stanton)