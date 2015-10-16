TOKYO Oct 16 Japanese government bond prices
were little changed on Friday, with market players looking to
Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda's comments later in the
day for clues on whether the central bank will ease monetary
policy later this month.
The yield on the current 10-year JGBs stood flat at 0.315
percent while the price of 10-year JGB futures
were up 0.03 point at 148.35.
Kuroda will address bankers at 0635 GMT, amid mounting
expectations that the BOJ may adopt stimulus at its next policy
meeting on Oct. 30.
An auction of reopened bonds with five to 15 years to
maturity produced fair results, underpinning the market.
At the shorter end of the market, the government's auction
of one-year discount bills produced a high yield of minus 0.0358
percent, the lowest ever for the paper, reflecting shortage of
short-term government bills.
(Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)