TOKYO Oct 16 Japanese government bond prices were little changed on Friday, with market players looking to Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda's comments later in the day for clues on whether the central bank will ease monetary policy later this month.

The yield on the current 10-year JGBs stood flat at 0.315 percent while the price of 10-year JGB futures were up 0.03 point at 148.35.

Kuroda will address bankers at 0635 GMT, amid mounting expectations that the BOJ may adopt stimulus at its next policy meeting on Oct. 30.

An auction of reopened bonds with five to 15 years to maturity produced fair results, underpinning the market.

At the shorter end of the market, the government's auction of one-year discount bills produced a high yield of minus 0.0358 percent, the lowest ever for the paper, reflecting shortage of short-term government bills. (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)