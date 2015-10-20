TOKYO Oct 20 Japanese government bonds mostly edged higher on Tuesday after a sale of 20-year JGBs met with decent demand from investors.

Japan's Ministry of Finance offered 1.2 trillion yen ($10.05 billion) of 20-year JGBs, reopening the current issue with a coupon of 1.200 percent.

The sale produced a lowest accepted price of 101.90. The bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, improved to 3.04 from 2.56 at last month's sale. The tail between the average and lowest accepted prices also narrowed to 0.10 from the previous sale's 0.27.

The benchmark 10-year JGB price rose, its yield edging down half a basis point to 0.3715 percent.

Despite the solid 20-year results, the superlong sector slightly lagged, with the yield on 20-year JGBs flat at 1.080 percent, and the 30-year JGB yield adding half a basis point to 1.355 percent.

The 10-year JGB futures price ended up 0.12 point at 148.40 . ($1 = 119.4000 yen) (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Eric Meijer)