TOKYO Oct 21 Japanese government bond prices dipped on Wednesday, taking cues from a fall in U.S. Treasuries following unexpectedly strong U.S. home building data.

The 10-year JGB futures price dipped 0.03 point to 148.37 , while the yield on the cash benchmark 10-year JGBs rose 0.5 basis point to 0.315 percent.

The 30-year yield rose as much as 2.0 basis points at one point to 1.370 percent, its highest level in two weeks.

The market also is being supported by speculation that the Bank of Japan could expand its already massive bond buying programme as soon as at its next policy meeting on Oct. 30. (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Kim Coghill)