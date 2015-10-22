TOKYO Oct 22 Japanese government bond prices
edged up on Thursday as gains by U.S. Treasuries and a slip in
Tokyo's Nikkei gave the debt market a lift.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield dipped half a
basis point to 0.310 percent. December 10-year JGB futures
gained 0.07 point to 148.44.
Reflecting positive sentiment, an auction of 2-year JGBs
attracted steady investor demand. The bid-to-cover ratio, a
gauge of demand, at the 2.5 trillion yen ($20.87 billion)
auction rose to 4.20 from 3.71 at the previous sale last month.
U.S. bond prices broke a 4-day losing run and rose overnight
in the wake of Wall Street's decline.
The Nikkei slid 0.5 percent as caution began to
prevail ahead of the corporate earnings season.
($1 = 119.7700 yen)
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Sunil Nair)