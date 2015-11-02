TOKYO Nov 2 Japanese government bonds edged down on Monday, though a stock market rout kept bond-selling pressure in check.

Trading activity was thin, according to market participants, as some investors adjusted portfolios ahead of Tuesday's national holiday in Japan.

The Nikkei stock index tumbled 2.1 percent, as weak Chinese manufacturing surveys pressured sentiment around Asia, and curbed the fall in fixed income assets.

The yield on the 10-year cash bond was up 1.5 basis points at 0.300 percent.

Last week, the benchmark yield touched 0.295 percent, its lowest level since April.

In the superlong zone, the yield on 20-year JGBs also added 1.5 basis points to 1.075 percent, while the 30-year JGB yield rose 2 basis points to 1.360 percent.

The 10-year JGB futures price ended down 0.08 point at 148.48, after rising as high as 148.65 on Thursday, its highest since January.

