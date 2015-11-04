TOKYO Nov 4 Japanese government bonds marked
modest losses on Wednesday, taking their cue from a stock market
rally as well as weaker U.S. Treasuries.
Activity was relatively thin after a Japanese public holiday
on Tuesday, and ahead of a 2.4 trillion yen ($19.83 billion)
auction of 10-year JGBs on Thursday and key U.S. employment data
on Friday.
The Nikkei stock index gained 1.3 percent in heavy
trade, buoyed by gains on Wall Street and a strong debut by
three Japan Post shares, which surged as investors rushed to get
a piece of the group's $12 billion initial public offering.
Overnight strength on Wall Street pushed U.S. Treasury
prices down. The benchmark 10-year note yield stood
at 2.208 percent in Asian trade, not far from a 1-1/2-month peak
of 2.225 percent scaled on Tuesday.
The Bank of Japan offered to buy 400 billion yen of JGBs in
the 1-year to 3-year zone, 400 billion yen of JGBs in the 3-year
to 5-year zone, 240 billion yen of JGBs in the 10-year to
25-year zone, and 140 billion yen of JGBs maturing in more than
25 years, under its massive asset purchase programme.
The yield on the 10-year cash JGB added 1 basis point to
0.315 percent.
The 10-year JGB futures price ended down 0.06 point at
148.42.
($1 = 121.0500 yen)
