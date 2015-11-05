TOKYO Nov 5 Japanese government bond prices
edged down on Thursday, pressured by an overnight drop in U.S.
Treasuries but underpinned by a decent outcome at a 10-year
auction.
The Ministry of Finance conducted its monthly auction of
10-year JGBs, offering 2.4 trillion yen ($19.76 billion),
reopening the current issue with a coupon of 0.4 percent. The
lowest accepted price at the auction was 100.76 to yield 0.320
percent, in line with market expectations.
The bid-to-cover ratio, a measure of demand, was 2.80 times,
down from the last sale's 3.03 times, but the tail between the
average and accepted lowest prices narrowed slightly to 0.02
from 0.03 at last month's sale.
The yield on the 10-year cash bond was up half a basis point
at 0.315 percent, but down from a session high of
0.325 percent.
In the superlong zone, the yield on 20-year JGBs
was flat at 1.080 percent, while the 30-year JGB
yield rose half a basis point to 1.365 percent.
The 10-year JGB futures price ended flat on the day at
148.42, above a low of 148.33 touched in the morning
session.
U.S. Treasury yields rose on Wednesday, with two-year yields
soaring to a four and a half year high, after Federal Reserve
Chair Janet Yellen said the U.S. economy was "performing well"
and could justify an interest rate hike in December.
($1 = 121.4600 yen)
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Eric Meijer)