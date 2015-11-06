TOKYO Nov 6 Japanese government bond prices
strengthened on Friday with the market brushing off weaker U.S.
Treasuries and rose instead on lingering relief from a
well-received debt auction.
A regular debt-buying operation by the Bank of Japan also
supported JGBs.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield dipped half a
basis point to 0.305 percent. December 10-year futures
climbed 0.09 point to 148.51.
The Ministry of Finance had sold 2.4 trillion yen ($19.7
billion) of 10-year JGBs on Thursday and the results underlined
firm investor demand for longer-dated debt.
Prices of U.S. Treasuries fell on Thursday, with 2-year
yields hitting 4-1/2 year highs, on expectations that the
Federal Reserve will hike rates in December.
($1 = 121.6800 yen)
