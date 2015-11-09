TOKYO Nov 9 Japanese government bond prices
slipped on Monday, led lower by U.S. Treasuries after a much
stronger-than-expected U.S. labour market report prompted more
investors to bet on a Federal Reserve rate increase next month.
U.S. Treasury yields jumped after the jobs report, with the
2-year yield marking its highest level in
5-1/2-years.
A strong performance by Japanese equities also added to
pressure on bond prices. The Nikkei stock index gained 2
percent to 19,642.74 for its highest close since August 20.
The Bank of Japan on Monday offered to buy 400 billion yen
($3.24 billion) of 1-year to 3-year JGBs, 400 billion yen of
3-year to 5-year JGBs, 240 billion yen of 10-year to 25-year
JGBs and 140 billion yen of 25-year to 40-year JGBs under its
asset purchase programme, with results in line with market
expectations.
The yield on the 10-year cash JGB added 2 basis points to
0.335 percent, after touching a session high of
0.340 percent.
The 10-year JGB futures price ended down 0.17 of a point at
148.20.
In the superlong zone, the yield on the 30-year JGB
rose 2.5 basis points to 1.395 percent.
($1 = 123.3800 yen)
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Sam Holmes)