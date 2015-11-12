TOKYO Nov 12 Japanese government bond prices
edged up on Thursday as the market took heart after strong
investor demand at an auction of 30-year debt.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield dipped half a basis point to
0.310 percent. December 10-year JGB futures
rose 0.11 point to 148.48.
The bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, at Thursday's 800
billion yen ($6.5 billion) 30-year auction was 3.17. The market
generally considers a ratio above 2.0 as satisfactory.
Dealers said the new 30-year JGBs attracted traditional
buyers of super long debt such as life insurers.
Tokyo's Nikkei hovered close to a 2-1/2-month high
on Thursday and limited JGB market gains.
($1 = 122.9400 yen)
