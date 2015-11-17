TOKYO Nov 17 Japanese government bonds were mixed on Tuesday, with the superlong zone edging down as equities outperformed while 5-year JGBs inched higher after solid demand at a sale of the notes.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year cash JGB was flat at 0.300 percent, while the 5-year yield shed half a basis point to 0.035 percent.

Japan's Ministry of Finance's sale of 2.5 trillion yen ($20.27 billion) of 5-year JGBs, reopening the current issue with a coupon of 0.100 percent, produced a lowest accepted price of 100.29 to yield 0.039 percent.

The bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, improved to 4.11 from 2.79 at last month's sale. The tail between the average and lowest accepted prices was a narrow 0.01, matching the previous sale and suggesting demand for the notes.

The superlong sector lagged, with the yields on 30-year JGBs and 40-year JGBs both adding 1.5 basis points to 1.395 percent and 1.550 percent, respectively.

Undermining bond market sentiment, the Nikkei stock index ended up 1.2 percent.

The 10-year JGB futures price added 0.05 point to end at 148.54.

($1 = 123.3400 yen) (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Richard Borsuk)