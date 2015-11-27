TOKYO Nov 27 Japanese government bonds mostly
edged down on Friday but were underpinned by strong demand at a
sale of two-year JGBs.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year cash JGB
added half a basis point to 0.300 percent, while the 10-year JGB
futures price slipped 0.07 point to end at 148.53
The yield on 2-year JGBs was flat at -0.010
percent.
Japan's Ministry of Finance offered 2.5 trillion yen ($20.4
billion) of 2-year JGBs, with a coupon of 0.10 percent. The
lowest accepted price at the auction was 100.205 to yield -0.002
percent.
The bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, rose to 5.18 from
4.20 at last month's sale. The tail between the average and
lowest accepted prices was a narrow 0.004, compared with 0.002
last month, suggesting demand remains strong.
Investors outside Japan have recently been buying two-year
JGBS as well as short-term bills, which offer attractive yields
when converted to U.S. dollars in an asset swap.
The JGB market had a muted reaction to news that Japanese
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe directed his cabinet on Friday to
compile additional fiscal spending to bolster the economy.
A mixed spate of Japanese economic data on Friday showed
that household spending unexpectedly fell in October for a
second straight month, even as unemployment hit a two-decade
low. Core consumer prices fell for the third straight month,
mostly due to the effect of falling energy costs.
Japanese consumer prices rose 1.2 percent in the year to
October when stripping away the effect of energy and fresh food
costs, a new indicator released by the Bank of Japan showed on
Friday.
($1 = 122.5900 yen)
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)