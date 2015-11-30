TOKYO Nov 30 Japanese government bonds were
firm on Monday, supported by bullish euro zone and U.S. debt,
although caution ahead of an auction of 10-year maturities
capped the market and limited price movements.
December 10-year JGB futures stood unchanged at
148.53. The benchmark 10-year JGB yield was flat
at 0.300 percent.
Japan's finance ministry will sell 2.4 trillion yen ($19.56
billion) of 10-year JGBs on Tuesday.
Analysts expect the new 10-year bonds to draw ample demand,
helped by index-following investors looking to extend the
duration of their bond portfolios towards the turn of each
month.
Euro zone government bonds continued to gain, boosted by
expectations that the European Central Bank will deliver
additional monetary easing this week.
The latest downturn in global equities has also aided
safe-haven government bonds such as U.S., euro zone and Japanese
debt.
($1 = 122.7300 yen)
