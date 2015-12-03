TOKYO Dec 3 Japanese government bond prices were steady to slightly firmer on Thursday, with the market taking cues from solid results of a long-dated JGB auction on a day the European Central Bank is expected to expand stimulus.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures were up 0.01 point at 148.57 while the yield on the benchmark 10-year cash JGB fell 0.5 basis point to 0.315 percent.

The 20-year yield fell 1.0 basis point to 1.055 percent .

The "liquidity-enhancing" auction, in which the Ministry of Finance re-offers existing JGB issues, drew strong demand, with bids larger than three times the offer of 300 billion yen ($2.43 billion).

Separately, data from the Ministry of Finance also showed foreign investors bought more than one trillion yen of Japanese bills last week, as deeply negative bond yields in Europe make Japanese bills relatively attractive for foreign investors.

The expected easing by the ECB is likely to boost the attraction of Japanese bonds, which still have positive yields on maturities longer than three years.

In contrast, German bonds with up to six years to maturity and French bonds with up to five years to maturity are traded at negative yields.

($1 = 123.460 yen) (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)