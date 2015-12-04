TOKYO Dec 4 Benchmark Japanese government bond yields climbed to a three-week high on Friday after the European Central Bank delivered much tamer-than-expected monetary easing steps, although tumbling Tokyo stocks tempered the rise.

The 10-year JGB yield rose 1.5 basis points to 0.330 percent, its highest since Nov. 10. December 10-year JGB futures lost 0.13 point to 148.44.

Disappointing key debt markets like U.S. Treasuries and German bunds, the ECB on Thursday opted to cut its deposit rate by a mere 10 basis points and extended its asset buys by six months.

Following recent dovish comments from ECB President Mario Draghi, markets had expected more aggressive measures including a larger cut in the deposit rate and perhaps even an increase in the monthly pace of asset purchases.

The Nikkei suffered its biggest daily drop in more than a month on Friday as the ECB dashed expectations for greater stimulus. (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)