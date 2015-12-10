TOKYO Dec 10 Japanese government bond prices were little change on Thursday, as investors hesitated to chase the market higher beyond current levels for now.

The benchmark 10-year JGB futures were down 0.02 point at 148.61. The yield on the benchmark 10-year cash bond yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.310 percent.

There was sizable selling of one-week options from investors even as the contract started to cover the period after the Federal Reserve's policy decision next week, suggesting they see limited chances of big moves in the market after the event, said a trader at a Japanese brokerage.

The yield curve flattened slightly as long-dated bonds fared better than shorter ones.

The 30-year bond yield ticked down 1.0 basis point to 1.360 percent, hitting a one-month low while the 20-year yield was flat at 1.030 percent. The five-year yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.035 percent .

The spread between 10- and 20-year yields shrank to 72 basis points, the lowest level since late March. (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)