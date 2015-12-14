TOKYO Dec 14 Japanese government bonds were mostly higher on Monday, taking their cue from stronger U.S. Treasuries and slumping equities, though moves were slight ahead of U.S. and Japanese central bank meetings this week.

The yield on the 10-year cash bond slipped 1 basis point to 0.300 percent.

Led by stronger cash prices, the 10-year JGB futures price added 0.10 point to 148.64.

But in the superlong sector, 30-year JGB prices fell slightly, their yields adding half a basis point to 1.365 percent.

Under its massive asset purchase programme, the Bank of Japan offered to buy 400 billion yen of JGBs in the 5-year to 10-year zone, 240 billion yen of JGBs in the 10-year to 25-year zone, and 140 billion yen of JGBs in the 25-year and longer zone.

The Nikkei stock index ended down 1.8 percent.

On Friday, benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury note yields dropped to a five-week low, as an extended drop in oil prices and weak stock markets spurred investors to seek the relative safety of government bonds.

The BOJ's quarterly "tankan" survey released early on Monday showed large Japanese companies largely maintained their upbeat capital expenditure plans for the year to March 2016.

BOJ policymakers meet for a two-day rate review ending on Friday, and are widely seen holding off on expanding the bank's massive stimulus programme.

The Fed's two-day meeting will conclude on Wednesday, with the first interest rate hike in nearly a decade already priced into the market.

(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Sam Holmes)