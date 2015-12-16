TOKYO Dec 16 Japanese government bonds mostly slipped on Wednesday, as rallying local equities sapped some of the appeal of bonds in a market already wary ahead of a likely hike in U.S. interest rates.

The Federal Reserve is expected to announce a rate hike at the conclusion of its two-day policy meeting later on Wednesday - the first U.S. rate increase in nearly a decade.

March 10-year JGB futures ended down 0.04 point at 148.82, after touching a record high of 148.91 in the previous session.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield added 1 basis point to 0.300 percent.

Japanese stocks posted their biggest single-day percentage gain in two-and-a-half months, with the Nikkei stock index ending 2.6 percent higher.

The superlong zone outperformed as some Japanese pension funds continued to buy superlong JGBs to average down their costs ahead of Thursday's monthly auction of 20-year JGBs, market participants said.

The yield on 30-year JGBs was flat at 1.355 percent, while the 20-year yield edged down half a basis point to 1.015 percent, its lowest level since February.

Buying by the Bank of Japan kept JGB market losses in other zones check. The BOJ offered to buy a total of 1.1 trillion yen of JGBs maturing in up to 10 years in its massive asset purchase programme, consisting of 350 billion yen of JGBs in the one-year to three-year zone, 350 billion yen of JGBs in the three-year to five-year zone, and 400 billion yen of JGBs maturing in five to 10 years. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)