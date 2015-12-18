TOKYO Dec 18 Japanese government bond prices
rose on Friday, with the longer zones outperforming after the
Bank of Japan said it plans to increase the average remaining
maturity of its JGB holdings.
The BOJ kept intact its policy target of increasing base
money - or cash and deposits in circulation - at an annual pace
of 80 trillion yen ($655 billion), and said it would extend the
average remaining maturity of its JGB purchases to about 7-12
years from the beginning of next year, from its current target
of about 7-10 years.
The central bank also decided to expand the range of assets
it purchases, in a move it referred to as "supplementing" its
massive asset purchase programme.
"Companies and households are shifting away from their
deflationary mindset under our quantitative and qualitative
easing (QQE) programme," the BOJ said in a statement announcing
the decision.
"There are many companies that are actively spending on
capital expenditure and human resources. We hope such moves
broaden further. From this standpoint, the new measures are
aimed at supplementing QQE," it said.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield shed 1.5
basis points to 0.280 percent, after earlier touching 0.265
percent, its lowest level since January.
March 10-year JGB futures hit a record high of
149.18 before the BOJ decision was announced, and were last up
0.16 point at 149.03.
The superlong end outperformed, with the yield on the newly
issued 20-year JGB shedding 3 basis points to
1.010 percent after dropping as low as 1.000 percent, its lowest
since February.
The 30-year JGB yield slipped 4 basis points
to 1.300 percent, while the 40-year JGB yield
skidded 4.5 basis points to 1.430 percent.
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Eric Meijer)