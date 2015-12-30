TOKYO Dec 30 Japanese government bond prices
edged lower on Wednesday, coming under pressure as Tokyo stocks
gained on the back of a rebound in crude oil prices.
An overnight slip in U.S. Treasury prices also weighed on
JGBs.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield rose 1 basis
point to 0.275 percent. It still remained within reach of an
11-month trough of 0.265 percent touched this month after the
Bank of Japan announced it will increase the average remaining
maturity of its JGB holdings.
Bond strategists at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities
expect the 10-year yield to remain low in 2016 under the BOJ's
very easy monetary policy scheme, sticking to a 0.20 percent to
0.40 percent range.
They saw the yield move towards 0.20 percent if the rise in
Japan's core CPI begins to flag, while they expected it to head
for 0.40 percent if the BOJ blurs its commitment to achieving
its 2 percent consumer price target and refrains from further
easing.
(Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)