TOKYO Jan 4 Japanese government bond prices
inched down on Monday as caution towards an upcoming 10-year
debt auction outweighed safe-haven demand amid a slide in Tokyo
stocks.
The benchmark 10-year yield rose half a basis
point to 0.270 percent.
Geopolitical tensions stemming from Saudi Arabia severing
ties with Iran and a 2.6 percent drop in the Nikkei
would usually be supportive for government debt.
But the market was cautious towards driving debt yields
further down with the 10-year yield already having touched an
11-month low of 0.265 percent last month.
Yields fell in December after the Bank of Japan announced it
will increase the average remaining maturity of its JGB
holdings.
The low yields will result in expensive prices at Tuesday's
2.4 trillion yen ($20 billion) 10-year JGB auction, making it
harder for dealers tasked with selling the new debt to
investors.
