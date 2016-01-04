TOKYO Jan 4 Japanese government bond prices inched down on Monday as caution towards an upcoming 10-year debt auction outweighed safe-haven demand amid a slide in Tokyo stocks.

The benchmark 10-year yield rose half a basis point to 0.270 percent.

Geopolitical tensions stemming from Saudi Arabia severing ties with Iran and a 2.6 percent drop in the Nikkei would usually be supportive for government debt.

But the market was cautious towards driving debt yields further down with the 10-year yield already having touched an 11-month low of 0.265 percent last month.

Yields fell in December after the Bank of Japan announced it will increase the average remaining maturity of its JGB holdings.

The low yields will result in expensive prices at Tuesday's 2.4 trillion yen ($20 billion) 10-year JGB auction, making it harder for dealers tasked with selling the new debt to investors. ($1 = 119.7100 yen) (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)