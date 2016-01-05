TOKYO Jan 5 Japanese government bond yields
fell to one-year lows on Tuesday as a tumble in global equities
sent investors to seek safe-haven debt assets.
A 2.4 trillion yen ($20 billion) 10-year JGB auction on
Tuesday was well received with the bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge
of demand at auctions, at 3.25. Dealers generally consider a
ratio above 2.0 as satisfactory.
The new bonds drew steady investor demand with the Bank of
Japan poised to increase the amount of five- to 10-year JGBs it
purchases under its debt-buying scheme.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield was down half
a basis point at 0.255 percent after touching 0.250 percent, its
lowest since January 2015.
Shanghai shares, the epicentre of the latest rout in
global equities, showed signs of stabilising on Tuesday, but
investor sentiment towards risk assets remained fragile after
Monday's seven percent tumble.
($1 = 119.5600 yen)
(Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Sam Holmes)