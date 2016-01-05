TOKYO Jan 5 Japanese government bond yields fell to one-year lows on Tuesday as a tumble in global equities sent investors to seek safe-haven debt assets.

A 2.4 trillion yen ($20 billion) 10-year JGB auction on Tuesday was well received with the bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand at auctions, at 3.25. Dealers generally consider a ratio above 2.0 as satisfactory.

The new bonds drew steady investor demand with the Bank of Japan poised to increase the amount of five- to 10-year JGBs it purchases under its debt-buying scheme.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield was down half a basis point at 0.255 percent after touching 0.250 percent, its lowest since January 2015.

Shanghai shares, the epicentre of the latest rout in global equities, showed signs of stabilising on Tuesday, but investor sentiment towards risk assets remained fragile after Monday's seven percent tumble. ($1 = 119.5600 yen) (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Sam Holmes)