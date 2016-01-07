TOKYO Jan 7 Japanese government bond prices
gained for the fourth straight session on Thursday, as concerns
over Chinese share markets caused investors to flock to the
safety of government bonds.
The 10-year JGB futures price rose 0.06 point to 149.23
, hitting a record high of 149.28 at one point.
The yield on the benchmark 30-year JGBs fell 2.0 basis
points to 1.220 percent, a one-year low while the
20-year yield fell 1.5 basis point to 0.945 percent
, also a one-year low.
The 10-year yield fell 1.0 basis point to 0.240 percent
.
Signs that the global manufacturing sector is still
suffering from contraction, turmoil in Chinese stock markets,
and speculation of further falls in the yuan have pummelled
shares prices in Japan and elsewhere, forcing investors to seek
shelter in bonds.
JGBs also extended gains after an auction of 30-year JGBs
attracted strong bids. The tail, the gap between average and
lowest prices, was 0.04, down from 0.05 in the previous auction
in December.
(Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)