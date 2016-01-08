TOKYO Jan 8 The benchmark 10-year Japanese government bond yield fell to a new one-year low on Friday as the market remained on the front foot thanks to central bank buying and ongoing risk aversion.

The 10-year JGB yield was down 1 basis point at 0.230 percent, lowest since January 2015.

Reflecting the bullish mood, the average accepted yield at Friday's 3.5 trillion yen ($29.59 billion) six-month bill auction came in at a record low of -0.0608 percent.

The market drew early cues after U.S. Treasury yields fell overnight amid the tumult in global risk asset and commodity markets stemming from concerns towards Chinese growth.

The Chinese equity markets stabilised somewhat on Friday after authorities scrapped a circuit breaker mechanism and set a higher fix for the yuan.

But investor caution remained high after a brutal week that saw crude oil tumble to 12-year lows and Japan's Nikkei headed for a 7 percent weekly loss.

The Bank of Japan on Friday bought 890 billion yen ($7.53 billion) of five-year to 40-year Jibs as a part of its regular debt-buying scheme. ($1 = 118.2700 yen) (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)