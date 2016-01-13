TOKYO Jan 13 Japanese government bonds shrugged
off rallying equities and edged higher on Wednesday, underpinned
by decent demand at an auction of 10-year inflation-linked
notes.
The Ministry of Finance offered 500 billion yen ($4.23
billion) of 10-year JGBs linked to Japan's consumer price index
(CPI) carrying a 0.10 percent coupon.
The ministry sold 499.8 billion yen of the linked notes at a
lowest issuing price of 104.40 in the Dutch-style auction, in
which all successful bidders paid the lowest accepted bid.
The bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, rose to 2.47 from
2.21 at the previous auction of similar notes.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield inched down 1 basis point to
0.205 percent, marking a fresh one-year low and
nearing a record low 0.195 percent plumbed in January 2015.
In the superlong zone, the yield on the 20-year JGB yield
also shed 1 basis point to a fresh one-year low of 0.910 percent
, and the 30-year yield was flat at 1.180 percent
.
The yield on 5-year JGBs edged down half a
basis point to 0.010 percent, approaching its record low of
-0.005 percent hit in January last year.
March 10-year JGB futures ended up 0.12 point at
149.50, marking a fresh record high.
JGBs firmed even in the face of rising stocks, as
better-than-expected Chinese trade data cheered investors and
lifted risk sentiment. The Nikkei stock index ended up
2.9 percent.
($1 = 118.2000 yen)
