TOKYO Jan 18 Japanese government bonds
blossomed on Monday as stocks wilted, sending JGB futures to
another record high.
The Nikkei stock index shed 1.1 percent to its
lowest close in a year.
March 10-year JGB futures ended up 0.14 point at
149.67, marking another record high of 149.72, while the
benchmark 10-year yield edged down 1 basis point to 0.205
percent, not far from a record low of 0.190
percent plumbed last Thursday.
The superlong zone outperformed, with the yield on the
20-year JGB losing 3 basis points to 0.915
percent, while the 30-year JGB yield shed 3.5 basis points to
1.195 percent.
Underpinning the market, the Bank of Japan offered to buy a
total of 890 billion yen ($7.59 billion) of JGBs, including 450
billion yen in the 5-year to 10-year zone, 260 billion yen in
the 10-year to 25-year zone, and 180 billion yen of JGBs
maturing in more than 25 years under its asset purchase
programme.
JGBs largely shrugged off comments from BOJ Governor
Haruhiko Kuroda, who said on Monday in a speech to the central
bank's regional branch managers that the economy was likely to
continue recovering moderately despite the effects of slowing
emerging markets on exports and output.
"The BOJ will make necessary policy adjustments with an eye
on upside and downside risks to the economy and prices," Kuroda
said.
In its quarterly report on Japan's regional economies
released on Monday, the BOJ maintained its upbeat assessment for
most of the country's nine economic regions but said small firms
remain cautious about raising wages despite a tightening job
market.
($1 = 117.2200 yen)
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Eric Meijer)