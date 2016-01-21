TOKYO Jan 21 Japanese government bonds prices
eased on Thursday as buyers retreated to the sidelines on near
record low yields, while some investors took profits possibly to
make up for losses they made on stocks and other investment.
The 10-year JGB yield rose 1.5 basis points to 0.225 percent
, while the five-year yield rose 0.5 basis point
to minus 0.010 percent.
The 10-year yield had hit a record low of 0.190 percent on
worries about the global economic outlook last week but it
quickly rebounded as investors rushed to take profits. The quick
recovery in yields is holding back market players from pushing
up prices too much.
In the futures market, the benchmark 10-year JGB futures
dipped 0.05 point in price to 149.54.
Market players also said some investors may be taking
profits in JGBs to offset losses they made on other assets such
as stocks. The Nikkei share average fell 2.4 percent to
its lowest level since October 2014.
(Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Anand Basu)