TOKYO Jan 22 Japanese government bond prices ticked down on Friday after domestic and regional share markets surged on hopes of more monetary easing from the European Central Bank and possibly also from the Bank of Japan.

The 10-year Japanese government bond yield rose 1.0 basis point to 0.230 percent. The price of 10-year JGB futures dipped 0.05 point to 149.46.

Although the market is supported by the Bank of Japan's big bond buying programme, it retreated as risk aversion eased in global financial markets.

Japan's Nikkei rose 5.9 percent, its biggest daily gain in more than four months while oil and Asian shares bounced after ECB President Mario Draghi indicated that the central bank could ease policy in March.

The longer end of the JGB curve was firmer, as investors continued to hunt for yields. The 30-year yield fell 1.0 basis point to 1.175 percent, edging near one-year low of 1.170 percent touched last week. (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)