TOKYO Jan 22 Japanese government bond prices
ticked down on Friday after domestic and regional share markets
surged on hopes of more monetary easing from the European
Central Bank and possibly also from the Bank of Japan.
The 10-year Japanese government bond yield rose 1.0 basis
point to 0.230 percent. The price of 10-year JGB
futures dipped 0.05 point to 149.46.
Although the market is supported by the Bank of Japan's big
bond buying programme, it retreated as risk aversion eased in
global financial markets.
Japan's Nikkei rose 5.9 percent, its biggest daily
gain in more than four months while oil and Asian shares bounced
after ECB President Mario Draghi indicated that the central
bank could ease policy in March.
The longer end of the JGB curve was firmer, as investors
continued to hunt for yields. The 30-year yield fell 1.0 basis
point to 1.175 percent, edging near one-year low
of 1.170 percent touched last week.
