TOKYO Jan 25 Japanese government bond prices
were firm on Monday, helped by expectations that the Bank of
Japan could expand its massive bond-buying programme further as
soon as this week.
The 10-year JGB yield fell 1 basis point to 0.220 percent
, while the 30-year yield fell 0.5 basis point to
1.175 percent, near one-year low of 1.170 percent
touched earlier this month.
In the futures market, the benchmark 10-year JGB futures
rose 0.05 point to 149.51.
Bumpy stock markets worldwide and the yen's strength since
the start of year are raising speculation that the BOJ may
consider additional easing steps as early as its next meeting
ending on Friday.
Such expectations underpinned super-long bonds, such as
30-year bonds, which are considered to have further room for the
BOJ's additional purchase.
