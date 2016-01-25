TOKYO Jan 25 Japanese government bond prices were firm on Monday, helped by expectations that the Bank of Japan could expand its massive bond-buying programme further as soon as this week.

The 10-year JGB yield fell 1 basis point to 0.220 percent , while the 30-year yield fell 0.5 basis point to 1.175 percent, near one-year low of 1.170 percent touched earlier this month.

In the futures market, the benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.05 point to 149.51.

Bumpy stock markets worldwide and the yen's strength since the start of year are raising speculation that the BOJ may consider additional easing steps as early as its next meeting ending on Friday.

Such expectations underpinned super-long bonds, such as 30-year bonds, which are considered to have further room for the BOJ's additional purchase. (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)