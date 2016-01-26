TOKYO Jan 26 Japanese government bond prices
rose on Tuesday as Tokyo stocks fell more than 2percent,
increasing the allure of safe-haven debt.
March 10-year JGB futures rose 0.02 point to
149.52. The 30-year JGB yield slipped to 1.165
percent, its lowest since January 2015.
Super long JGB yields have been edging lower this month as
the Bank of Japan has increased the amount of bonds it purchases
in those maturities under its regular debt-buying scheme.
Speculation that the central bank will further increase the
amount of super long JGBs it purchases if it opts for more
monetary easing at its Jan. 28-29 policy meeting have also
helped push down yields.
"Stocks are under pressure and with the market expecting the
BOJ to purchase more super long bonds if it eases, there are not
many sellers out there," said Takafumi Yamawaki, chief fixed
income strategist at JP Morgan Securities in Tokyo.
Speculation is growing that the BOJ could announce further
easing as early as this week as oil prices tumble, putting its 2
percent inflation targer further out of reach.
The Nikkei surrendered the previous day's gains and
fell 2 percent on Tuesday as crude oil prices resumed falling
and soured investor sentiment.
(Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Kim Coghill)