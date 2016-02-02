TOKYO Feb 2 Japanese government bond yields
edged off record lows on Tuesday as a fresh supply of debt
helped curb a rally triggered after the Bank of Japan adopted
negative interest rates last week.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield was up 2
basis points at 0.080 percent, pulling away from a record trough
of 0.050 percent struck on Monday. March 10-year JGB futures
was down 0.01 point at 150.55 after surging to an
all-time high of 150.78 the previous day.
Long-term JGB yields rose as dealers sold to make room in
their inventories for Tuesday's 2.4 trillion yen ($19.89
billion) 10-year bond auction.
The bid-to-cover ratio at the auction, a gauge of investor
interest, slipped to 3.14 from 3.25 at the previous sale last
month.
"The possibility of the 10-year yield eventually falling
into negative territory appears to have limited bids at today's
auction," said a dealer at a Japanese brokerage.
The BOJ stunned the markets on Friday by introducing a
three-tier interest rate system, including negative interest
rate of 0.10 percent on additional deposits banks hold at the
central bank.
Traders and analysts expect the 10-year yield to slip below
zero percent. The introduction of negative interest rates by the
BOJ is seen applying downward pressure on the entire yield curve
with bond investors like banks expected to opt for debt rather
than pay interest on their cash deposits at the central bank.
The two-year and five-year JGB yields are already in
negative territory, having touched record lows of minus 0.160
percent and minus 0.110 percent respectively, after the BOJ's
surprise easing decision.
($1 = 120.6900 yen)
(Reporting by the Tokyo markets team)