TOKYO Feb 3 Japanese government bond yields
fell to record lows on Wednesday as a plunge in Tokyo shares
fuelled demand for safe-haven debt.
The five-year JGB yield hit minus 0.12 percent
and the benchmark 10-year yield descended to
0.045 percent, both all-time lows. March 10-year JGB futures
scaled a record peak of 150.93.
JGBs have been on a bullish footing after the Bank of Japan
(BOJ) adopted negative interest rates last week, and the latest
round of global risk aversion prompted by a slide in oil and
equities only accelerated the advance.
The JGB market also drew relief as results of the BOJ's
regular debt-buying operation - a lynchpin of its quantitative
and qualitative policy designed to flood the market with
liquidity - did not produce any negative surprises.
The BOJ buys JGBs from the market as part of its easy
policy, and there were concerns that investors would be hesitant
to sell debt to the central bank after the introduction of
negative interest rates, but such was not the case on Wednesday.
It remains to be seen, however, whether investors will
continue to sell JGBs to the BOJ, as they may opt to simply hold
on to bonds rather than pay interest for money deposited at the
central bank under the negative rates scheme.
"Supply is already tight and banks may choose not to sell
JGBs going forward. The BOJ would have to buy JGBs at even
higher prices in such a case," wrote Shuichi Ohsaki, a rates
strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
"If the BOJ's debt buying operations begin failing to
attract sufficient bids, central bank logic could shift towards
lowering real interest rates instead of trying to provide
intended amounts of liquidity."
Tokyo's Nikkei shed more than 3 percent on Wednesday
as crude oil extended its slide and as the yen appreciated.
