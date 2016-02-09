TOKYO Feb 9 The yield on Japan's benchmark 10-year government bond (JGB) turned negative for the first time on Tuesday as Tokyo's Nikkei stock index tumbled, boosting investor demand for safe-haven debt.

The 10-year JGB yield touched minus 0.010 percent . This was the first time a G7 nation's 10-year government bond yield has turned negative, although yields on German bunds have come relatively close, touching 0.05 percent last year.

JGBs have been on a bull run since the Bank of Japan adopted negative interest rates late in January, under which banks have to pay interest on certain deposits held at the BOJ.

The BOJ had already tightened market supply under its massive debt-buying scheme, and the introduction of negative rates prompted investors like banks to seek already-expensive JGBs rather than lose money by paying interest on deposits.

Demand for 10-year JGBs, which now offer sub-zero rates through 10 years into the yield curve, received a fresh boost on Tuesday when the latest bout of global risk aversion buffeted Tokyo shares.

"The drop in stocks shows no signs of abating and futures-led flight-to-quality is pushing down bond yields," said a dealer at a domestic brokerage.

March 10-year JGB futures prices gained as much as 0.89 point to a record high of 152.20.

The five-year JGB yield fell to a record low minus 0.225 percent while the yield on the two-year bond stood at minus 0.215 percent, the first time that the five-year yielded less than the two-year.

"The inversion of the two-year and five-year yields reflects persistent investor demand, particularly from foreigners, for shorter-maturity debt," said Katsutoshi Inadome, a senior fixed-income strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

"It also appears that hopes for even more BOJ easing are pushing yields down. The market now reasons that the BOJ can drop rates further into the negative if it needs to ease more. But this is worrying, as sharp drops in yields have been followed by a strong backlash in the past."

JGB yields plunged to record lows in 1998 and 2003. But both market rallies were followed by a sharp, sustained surge in yields.

Meanwhile, a 800 billion yen ($6.98 billion) 30-year JGB auction drew ample demand, despite earlier concerns that low yields may put off investors. The bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, fell from the previous sale's 3.73 but was still a respectable 3.04. Dealers generally consider a ratio above 2.0 as satisfactory.

The Nikkei average was down more than 5 percent and on track to post its deepest intraday loss since June 2013.

($1 = 114.6100 yen) (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro and the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Eric Meijer)