TOKYO Feb 10 Japanese government bonds slipped
on Wednesday, as investors took profits ahead of a public
holiday and a day after the benchmark yield slipped into
negative territory for the first time.
The 10-year JGB yield added 4 basis points to 0.10 percent
, after it marked a record low of minus 0.035
percent on Tuesday.
The five-year JGB yield rose 3 basis points to
minus 0.225 percent, after notching a record low minus 0.265
percent earlier in the session.
The yield on the two-year bond added 2.5
percent to 0.220 percent, a day after hitting a record low 0.250
percent, and remaining above the five-year yield for the second
day.
March 10-year JGB futures prices skidded 0.36 to
close at 151.89, after earlier marking a record intraday high of
152.39.
JGBs have soared, putting downward pressure on yields, since
the Bank of Japan adopted negative interest rates on Jan. 29,
under which banks have to pay interest on certain deposits held
at the central bank.
Wednesday's JGB losses were limited by BOJ buying, as well
as continuing weakness in equities. The Nikkei stock index
ended down 2.3 percent at its lowest close since October
2014.
Earlier in the day, the BOJ offered to buy a total of 890
billion yen ($7.76 billion) in JGBs, including 450 billion yen
of JGBs in the 5-year to 10-year zone, 260 billion yen of JGBs
in the 10-year to 25-year zone, and 180 billion yen of JGBs
maturing in over 25 years, under its massive asset purchase
programme.
Japanese markets will be closed for a public holiday on
Thursday and will reopen on Friday.
($1 = 114.7300 yen)
