TOKYO Feb 15 Japanese government bond prices
dipped on Monday as Tokyo stocks rebounded after last week's
rout, curbing bids for safe-haven debt.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield rose a basis
point to 0.085 percent. The yield had sunk to a record low minus
0.035 percent last week when global risk aversion pummelled
equities.
The five-year yield rose 2.5 basis points to
minus 0.125 percent, pulling away from an all-time trough of
minus 0.265 percent struck on Thursday.
A regular JGB-buying operation, part of the central bank's
debt-purchasing scheme, helped limit losses. The Bank of Japan
bought 1.27 trillion yen ($11.15 billion) of one- to 10-year
JGBs on Monday.
Japan's Nikkei share average climbed more than 6 percent on
the heels of a rally in European bank stocks and on Wall Street.
The benchmark index posted its worst weekly drop since 2008 on
Friday.
($1 = 113.9400 yen)
(Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Eric Meijer)