TOKYO Feb 16 Japanese government bond yields
dropped on Tuesday, as the Bank of Japan's negative interest
rate policy came into effect.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield fell 2 basis
points to 0.065 percent, dipping back towards a record low of
minus 0.035 percent plumbed last week in the wake of global risk
aversion.
Debt yields felt a downward pull as the overnight unsecured
call money rate, the interbank lending benchmark and the
starting point of the yield curve, fell to zero percent.
The overnight call money rate fell as the BOJ's negative
interest rates came into force for the first time on Tuesday,
meaning banks will now have to pay to keep additional reserves
with the central bank.
In a bid to get banks to lend more and thus prompt
businesses and savers to spend more money, the BOJ announced on
Jan. 29 that it will adopt negative rates, following a path
taken by the European Central Bank and the Swedish and Swiss
central banks.
Tuesday's 1.2 trillion yen ($10.45 billion) 20-year JGB
auction was well received as a rise in yields over the past two
trading days made the new debt more affordable to investors. The
bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, rose to 3.50 from 3.49 at
the previous sale.
The 20-year yield fell to a record trough of
0.705 percent during last week's market rally but had risen back
above 0.800 percent.
($1 = 114.7800 yen)
