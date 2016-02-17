CORRECTED-Nikkei tumbles to 2-1/2-week low as Trump allegations lower stimulus hopes
* Utility stocks outperform after Kansai Electric says it will restart No.4 reactor at Takahama plant
TOKYO Feb 17 The curve on the Japanese government bonds flattened on Wednesday as yields of longer-dated bonds fell more than others following a regular debt-buying operation by the central bank.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield rose 1 basis point to 0.050 percent, taking cues from an overnight drop by U.S. Treasuries and on caution ahead of Thursday's 2.5 trillion yen ($21.98 billion) five-year auction. The rise pulled the benchmark JGB yield slightly away from a record low of minus 0.035 percent struck last week.
The 30-year yield fell 3 basis points to 1.040 percent due to a JGB buying operation by the Bank of Japan, which purchased more than 500 billion yen ($4.40 billion) of debt Wednesday across various maturities. The central bank regularly buys JGBs as part of its debt-buying scheme.
Japan's Nikkei fell more than 2 percent and helped curb losses by shorter-dated JGBs.
($1 = 113.7500 yen) (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Sam Holmes)
* Utility stocks outperform after Kansai Electric says it will restart No.4 reactor at Takahama plant
MEXICO CITY, May 18 Mexico's central bank is expected to keep its benchmark interest rate unchanged on Thursday after five consecutive hikes, on the back of the peso's recent rally and in spite of above-target inflation.