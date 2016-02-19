TOKYO Feb 19 Japanese government bond prices
gained on Friday, supported by weakness in domestic equities and
strong results of the Bank of Japan's bond buying operation.
The 10-year Japanese government bond yield fell 2.0 basis
points to minus 0.005 percent, slipping into the
negative for the first time since Feb. 10.
The 20-year yield fell 1.5 basis points to 0.705 percent
.
Japanese stock prices fell 1.7 percent and the yen
strengthened, boosting the safe-haven allure of JGBs. The BOJ's
purchase of bonds totalling 1.27 trillion yen on Friday also
produced solid prices, underlining the scarcity of JGBs.
The 10-year JGB futures rose 0.19 point in price to
151.57.
Japanese short-term interest rates kept falling after the
BOJ implemented negative rates on Tuesday, with the three-month
repo rate falling to record low of minus 0.155 percent
.
(Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)