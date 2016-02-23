TOKYO Feb 23 Japanese government bond prices gained on Tuesday, supported by wobbly Tokyo stocks and firm results in a 40-year debt auction.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield was down 1 basis point at minus 0.015 percent, edging back towards a record low of minus 0.035 percent plumbed earlier this month.

March 10-year futures gained 0.10 point to 151.71.

JGB yields have declined steadily after the Bank of Japan adopted negative interest rates on Jan. 29. With yields now submerged below zero through the 10-year zone under the BOJ's scheme, investors have made their way towards longer-maturity debt that present greater duration risk but offer more yield.

The 400 billion yen ($3.56 billion) of 40-year JGBs sold by the finance ministry on Tuesday attracted firm investor bids under such circumstances. The bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, increased to 3.06 from 2.89 at the previous sale in October.

The curve bull-flattened as yields on super long JGBs fell more relative to those on shorter-dated maturities. The 30-year yield fell 2.5 basis points to 0.965 percent and the 40-year yield dropped 3 basis points to 1.090 percent.

The Nikkei was down 0.2 percent, unable to sustain earlier gains made on an overnight rally on Wall Street.

($1 = 112.3800 yen) (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Kim Coghill)