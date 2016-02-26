RBI outlines broad plans on $150 billion bank bad loan resolution
MUMBAI The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) outlined on Monday the broad contours of a plan to resolve the $150 billion bad debt problem plaguing the country's banks.
TOKYO Feb 26 Japanese government bonds put in a mixed performance on Friday, with prices in the superlong zone edging down as investors locked in profits after yields touched record lows this week.
The 20-year yield inched up one basis point to 0.550 percent, after it fell to a record low 0.540 percent on Thursday. The 30-year yield added 2.5 basis points to 0.860 percent, a day after plumbing a record low of 0.840 percent.
The front end of the curve was still supported by foreign buying, market participants said.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield edged up half a basis point to minus 0.070 percent, after hitting a fresh all-time low of minus 0.075 percent.
The 2-year yield also fell to a fresh record low of minus 0.230 percent, shedding 3 basis points.
March 10-year JGB futures added 0.06 point to end at 152.09.
JGB yields have declined steadily since the Bank of Japan adopted a negative interest rate policy on Jan. 29.
Data released early on Friday showed falling fuel costs kept Japan's core consumer prices unchanged in January from a year earlier, well below the central bank's 2 percent target, highlighting the daunting task policymakers face in attempting to lift Japan out of stagnation.
