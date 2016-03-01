(Adds details, quotes)
TOKYO, March 1 Japanese government bond yields
held near record lows on Tuesday after yields at an auction for
10-year bonds went under zero for the first time, a phenomenon
that is likely to dent demand for risk assets.
As a broadening swathe of the fixed income markets falls
into negative territory, the strong demand at the bond auction
signals the growing unease among investors at the unprecedented
measures taken by global central banks such as pushing interest
rates into negative territory to stimulate growth.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield touched 0.075
percent. A fall below that level would take the yield to a new
record low. The 30-year yield plumbed a fresh
all-time low of 0.835 percent.
The bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, at Tuesday's 2.4
trillion yen ($21.33 billion) 10-year sale rose to 3.20 from
3.14 at the previous offering in January. The yield on the
lowest accepted price was minus 0.015 percent, marking the first
time that the yield went below zero at a 10-year auction.
This was the first time that 10-year bonds were sold with
negative yields and investors worry this could further reduce
demand for risky assets.
Emerging market assets and equities have got off to a poor
start this year, as investors flocked to the safe haven of gold
and government debt while flattening yield curves across markets
indicate the world is skirting with recessionary risks.
"The negative debt auction in Japan signals broader
headwinds growing for the bond and the credit markets and
investors need to be careful in choosing bonds rather than
chasing beta," said Manu George, investment director, Asian
fixed income at Schroders Asset Management which manages more
than 55 billion euros in bonds in the fund's global portfolio.
Euro zone government debt yields have also slipped to record
lows under very loose monetary policies while the yield curve in
Japan up to 10-year maturities are in negative territory.
For now, the JGB market drew relief from the outcome as some
had feared negative auction yields could crimp demand for the
new 10-years.
Still, uncertainty remained regarding whether stable demand
for long-end JGBs could be sustained at future auctions.
"The auction results were stronger than expected, helped by
participants who aim to sell the issues at Bank of Japan's debt
buying operations," said Naomi Muguruma, senior fixed-income
strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.
"But institutional investors who want 10-years at negative
yields are few in number. So it remains to be seen if upcoming
10-year auctions will attract as much demand under negative
yields."
In a bid to spur lending and invigorate the economy, the
Bank of Japan introduced negative interest rates in January,
meaning banks are now charged for some of their deposits at the
central bank.
Despite the low yields, JGBs, particularly those of short to
mid-term durations, have attracted steady demand from investors
such as domestic banks which would rather park their money in
debt than pay for their deposits at the central bank.
