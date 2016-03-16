TOKYO, March 16 Japanese government bonds firmed
on Wednesday, as investors cover their short positions ahead of
the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting later
in the session.
The Fed is expected to hold steady at the end of its two-day
meeting, which will be followed by a Fed Chair Janet Yellen's
news conference. Investors will be watching for updates of Fed
members' economic projections and any hints as to the outlook
for U.S. monetary policy.
The Bank of Japan's purchases also underpinned the JGB
market. The central bank offered to buy 450 billion yen ($3.97
billion) of 5-year to 10-year JGBs, 420 billion yen of 3-year to
5-year JGBs, and 400 billion yen of 1-year to 3-year JGBs under
its massive asset purchase programme.
JGB yields have been under pressure since the BOJ adopted
negative interest rates on Jan. 29, under which banks have to
pay interest on certain deposits held at the central bank.
On Wednesday, BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda told parliament
on Wednesday that there is room to slash interest rates to
around minus 0.5 percent, though said he cannot indicate which
policy tools the central bank would use in case it decided to
expand stimulus again.
Weaker stock prices also increased the appeal of
fixed-income assets. The Nikkei stock index ended down
0.8 percent.
The 10-year JGB yield fell 2.5 basis points
to minus 0.050 percent.
In the superlong zone, the 20-year JGB yield fell 2.5 basis
points to 0.430 percent.
The benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.38 point to 151.27
.
($1 = 113.37 yen)
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Richard Borsuk)